At least four killed in suspected suicide attack in Syrian capital - state tv
- Posted 13 Jan 2017 03:25
AMMAN: A powerful blast caused by a suspected suicide bomber hit a heavily policed district of the Syrian capital on Thursday with reports of at least four killed, state television said.
It flashed that a suicide bomber may have hit the Kafr Sousa neighbourhood where some of Syria's main security installations are located. It gave no further details.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Ralph Boulton)
- Reuters