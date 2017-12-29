At least three killed in attack on church south of Cairo - security sources

CAIRO: An attack on a church south of Cairo killed at least three people on Friday and an attacker was shot dead by security forces, security sources said.

The incident took place in the Helwan district on the capital's southern outskirts. It was not clear if the three dead included the attacker, or how many attackers were involved.

(Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)