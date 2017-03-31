At least two Syrians killed in blast in Lebanese town - security source
- Posted 31 Mar 2017 00:05
BEIRUT: At least two Syrians were killed on Thursday when a bomb detonated next to their car on the outskirts of a town in northeastern Lebanon near the border with Syria, a Lebanese security source said.
The source said the blast was near the border town of Arsal, which has a large Syrian refugee population. He gave no further details.
(Writing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
- Reuters