At lesat 91 injured in Catalonia referendum clashes: Official

Firemen try to hold a group of people in front of Spanish Guardia Civil officers outside a polling station in San Julia de Ramis, on Oct 1, 2017, on the day of a referendum on independence for Catalonia banned by Madrid. (Photo: AFP/Lluis Gene)
BARCELONA: At least 91 people were injured in Catalonia on Sunday (Oct 1) as police and protesters clashed over a banned independence referendum in the wealthy northeastern region of Spain, the Catalan government said.

A total of 337 people visited hospitals and health centres, a spokeswoman for the Catalan government's health department said. So far 91 have been confirmed to be injured, one of them with a serious eye injury, she added.


