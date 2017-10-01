At lesat 91 injured in Catalonia referendum clashes: Official

BARCELONA: At least 91 people were injured in Catalonia on Sunday (Oct 1) as police and protesters clashed over a banned independence referendum in the wealthy northeastern region of Spain, the Catalan government said.

A total of 337 people visited hospitals and health centres, a spokeswoman for the Catalan government's health department said. So far 91 have been confirmed to be injured, one of them with a serious eye injury, she added.



