Attackers raid Iran parliament and mausoleum, up to seven dead - media

Seven people have been killed in an attack at the Iranian parliament on Wednesday and four have been taken hostage on the upper floors of the building, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted sources on the ground as saying.

Tasmin news agency said there were unconfirmed reports that the attackers had taken four hostages inside the parliament building.

Three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, carried out the attack in central Tehran, lawmaker Elias Hazrati told state television.

Another lawmaker said one of the assailants was surrounded by security forces and all the doors to the building had been closed, ISNA news agency reported. The attackers killed seven people and wounded several others, Tasmin said.

"I was inside the parliament when shooting happened. Everyone was shocked and scared. I saw two men shooting randomly," said one journalist at the scene, who asked not to be named.

Around half an hour later, an attacker opened fire at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, injuring several members of the public, Iran's English-language Press TV said.

State news agency IRNA quoted an official at the mausoleum as saying the attacker had set off a suicide bomb after shooting at people.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched the Islamic revolution in 1979.

Iranian TV said parliament had resumed, and broadcast footage of what it said was the opening session proceeding normally.

