Aung San Suu Kyi to be stripped of Freedom of Oxford

Aung San Suu Kyi will be stripped of the Freedom of the City of Oxford over her response to the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, British media reported on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Local media said that the Oxford city council voted unanimously to support a cross-party motion that said it was “no longer appropriate” to celebrate the de facto leader of Myanmar.

The council will hold a special meeting to confirm the removal of the honour on Nov 27, The Guardian said.

According to the BBC, the council leader, Bob Price, supported the motion, reportedly calling it an “unprecedented step” for the local authority.

In recent months, Aung San Suu Kyi has drawn increasing criticism over Myanmar’s treatment of its Rohingya minority, described by the UN as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing”.

Oxford council bestowed the freedom of the city on her in 1997, when she was being held as a political prisoner by Myanmar’s military junta.



The decision to strip the award comes after the Oxford University college where Suu Kyi studied in recently removed her portrait from public display.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate studied at Oxford's St Hugh's College, graduating in philosophy, politics and economics in 1967 before completing a masters in politics in 1968.

