Australia's first naval submarine found after it went missing for 103 years

CANBERRA: The wreckage of Australia's first naval submarine that went missing 103 years ago has been located, it was announced by the Royal Australian Navy on Thursday (Dec 21).

The HMAS AE1 was found off the Duke of York islands in Papua New Guinea.

It disappeared with 35 Australian and British crew on board on Sep 14, 1914 without a distress call near Papua New Guinea.

It was the first loss for the Royal Australian Navy and for the Allies in World War I.

The 800-tonne submarine's disappearance eventually became one of the biggest mysteries in Australia's military history. Twelve different search missions were launched, but proved to be futile.



The team behind the 13th search mission used an underwater drone from 40m above the sea bed to scour the area and found the vessel's wreckage in more than 300m of water.

First images captured showed the vessel remarkably well preserved and in one piece.

Australia's defence minister Marise Payne said it is "one of the most significant discoveries in Australia's naval maritime history".



A report from The Guardian said that the search, which began on Sunday, was done in a difficult area which was previously described as "one of the most wreck-strewn" in the region.

The Australian government will attempt to contact the crew's descendants and work with authorities from Papua New Guinea to commemorate the site.

