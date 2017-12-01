Austria's conservative-far right government to be sworn in Dec. 20-source

World

Austria's conservative-far right government to be sworn in Dec. 20-source

Austria's new conservative-far right government is likely to be sworn in on Dec. 20, a source with direct knowledge of the coalition talks said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Head of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz (L) and head of the Freedom Party (FPOe) Heinz-Christian Strache address a news conference after coalition talks in Vienna, Austria, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Bookmark

VIENNA: Austria's new conservative-far right government is likely to be sworn in on Dec. 20, a source with direct knowledge of the coalition talks said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, whose conservative People's Party (OVP) won a parliamentary election on Oct. 15 but fell short of a majority, has been in coalition talks with Heinz-Christian Strache's Freedom Party (FPO).

The anti-immigration and Islam-critical Freedom Party is allied with France's Front National and Germany's AfD. It last entered federal government in 2000 and currently rules in coalition with centrists in two of Austria's provinces.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark