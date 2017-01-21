Austrian police arrest man suspected of planning attack - local media
- Posted 21 Jan 2017 02:30
VIENNA: Austrian police arrested a man on Friday suspected of planning a bomb attack in Vienna, Austrian media said.
The man was arrested in a Viennese apartment by special forces at around 1700 GMT, a Vienna police spokesman told news agency APA, adding that foreign intelligence services had warned Austrian authorities about a possible attack.
"There were growing indications of a planned attack in the capital in the past few days," he said.
There was no immediate comment from police, and the interior ministry declined to comment.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Dominic Evans)
- Reuters