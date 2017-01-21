Austrian police arrest man suspected of planning attack - local media

VIENNA: Austrian police arrested a man on Friday suspected of planning a bomb attack in Vienna, Austrian media said.

The man was arrested in a Viennese apartment by special forces at around 1700 GMT, a Vienna police spokesman told news agency APA, adding that foreign intelligence services had warned Austrian authorities about a possible attack.

"There were growing indications of a planned attack in the capital in the past few days," he said.

There was no immediate comment from police, and the interior ministry declined to comment.

