Austrian toddler dies after being left in hot car

VIENNA: A 19-month-old boy died in Austria after being left in a hot car by his 17-year-old mother and her boyfriend, police said Thursday (Aug 17).

Not wanting to wake him after a long car journey, the couple left the child asleep while they went upstairs for a nap in the western town of Nenzing.

Later the boyfriend rushed down to the car, which was in a secluded spot, and found the child's lifeless body, Vorarlberg state police said.

"An autopsy... in Innsbruck established the cause of death as heat stroke," a statement said. The couple are receiving counselling.

Temperatures at the time were around 30°C.