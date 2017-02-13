Avalanche kills at least 4 in French Alps

LYON: At least four people died Monday (Feb 13) when an avalanche swept away nine people who were in an off-piste area near the ski resort of Tignes in the French Alps, rescue services said.

Two have so far been pulled out alive, they said, adding that the avalanche was 400 metres (yards) wide. Three remain unaccounted for.

The accident near Tignes, a major resort near the Italian border, occurred at an altitude of 2,100 metres (6,900 feet).