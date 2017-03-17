Avalanche kills two in Austria's Tyrol region

VIENNA: An avalanche in Austria's western region of Tyrol killed two people on Friday, local police said, two days after another avalanche in the same province killed four Swiss men.

Police said five people had been in the off-piste area near St Anton when the avalanche hit. Two had already been found dead, but their gender and nationalities had not yet been established, a police spokesman said.

