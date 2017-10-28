Axed Catalan leader urges resistance to Madrid rule

BARCELONA: Catalonia's secessionist leader Carles Puigdemont stood defiant on Saturday (Oct 28) against Madrid's moves to depose him, urging "democratic opposition" to direct rule forced on the region to stop it splitting from Spain.

In a televised statement, Puigdemont accused the central government of trampling on the will of independence-seeking Catalans who rejoiced at Friday's vote by regional lawmakers to declare a sovereign republic.

Madrid's decision to seize Catalan powers in response - the first curtailment of regional autonomy since Francisco Franco's brutal 1939-75 dictatorship - constituted an "aggression", he added.

The separatist leader said "democratic opposition" was the only way forward, without specifying what form this could take.

Independence activists have called for "peaceful resistance" in the form of protests and strikes.

MADRID NO COMMENT



Advertisement

Advertisement

Spain is on a knife edge as it grapples with the worst constitutional crisis in its contemporary history, triggered by an unlawful Catalan independence referendum on Oct 1 that was shunned by many and marred by police violence.

Throwing down the gauntlet in the escalating standoff, Catalan lawmakers on Friday passed a motion, by 70 votes out of 135 in the regional parliament, to declare a Catalan republic.

Pro-independence supporters cheer and wave "estelada" or pro independence flags in the square outside the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, after Catalonia's regional parliament passed a motion with which they say they are establishing an independent Catalan Republic on Oct 27, 2017. (Photo: AP/Santi Palacios)

Opposition MPs refused to even vote on the issue and walked out in disgust.

The central government's intervention was "contrary to the will expressed by the citizens of our country at the ballot box," Puigdemont said. "In a democratic society, only parliaments can appoint or dismiss presidents."

The central government declined to comment on his speech.

CITIZENS' MOBILISATION



Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy responded to Friday's independence declaration by axing the Catalan government and parliament, and calling Dec 21 elections to replace them.

He drew sweeping powers from a never-before-used constitutional article designed to rein in rebels among Spain's 17 regions, which enjoy varying levels of autonomy.

In an official government notice published Saturday, Rajoy's deputy, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, was put in charge of administering the region.

Josep Lluis Trapero, the highest-ranking officer in Catalonia's Mossos d'Esquadra police force, was dismissed.

But Puigdemont did not seem to be going anywhere soon, signing his speech as "President of the Generalitat (government) of Catalonia".

Prosecutors said on Friday they will file charges of rebellion against Puigdemont next week. He risks 30 years in jail.

But his lawyer Jaume Alonso Cuevillas described the threat as "craziness". "The crime of rebellion requires a violent public uprising to take place," he told AFP.

MADRID RALLY



Pledging "to work to build a free country," Puigdemont insisted this must be done "without violence, without insults, in an inclusive way". And he urged supporters to respect the views of pro-unionists.

Analysts warn, though, that upheaval is likely.

"We are likely to see more sustained unrest, possibly including strikes, as well as more serious clashes between national police and pro-independence activists," said Federico Santi, an analyst at Eurasia Group, a US-based think-tank.

The streets of Barcelona were largely empty on Saturday after a night of firework-lit celebrations.

In Madrid, several thousand people gathered on the central Plaza Colon, waving the Spanish flag as loudspeakers blared the popular song "Y viva Espana" (long live Spain).

People wave Spanish flags during a mass protest by people angry with Catalonia's declaration of independence, in Madrid, Spain on Oct 28, 2017. (Photo: AP/Paul White)

A small child was pushed by his father in a buggy sporting a sign proclaiming: "Together", and some in the crowd waved placards calling for Puigdemont to be jailed.

"It is a shame what happened in Catalonia," lamented anti-secessionist protester Carlos Fernandez, a 41-year-old mining engineer.

EU,US SUPPORT FOR SPAIN



Roughly the size of Belgium, the region of 7.5 million people accounts for about 16 percent of Spain's population, a fifth of its economic output, and attracts more tourists than anywhere else in the country.

Before the current crisis, it enjoyed considerable autonomy, with control over education, healthcare and police.

The Spanish government has received unwavering support from the United States and its allies in the European Union, increasingly weary of nationalist and secessionist noises since Britain's shock decision to leave the bloc.

Many are worried about the economic impact as the standoff drags on, with some 1,700 companies having moved their legal headquarters out of Catalonia so far.

The region's economic output is equivalent to that of Portugal.