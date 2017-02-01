Azeri security forces kill four men suspected of terror plot

BAKU: Azerbaijan's security forces killed four members of a group that had been planning to carry out terror acts in the country, the state security service said on Wednesday.

Ex-Soviet Azerbaijan, a majority Muslim country with a population of about 10 million, is a major energy producer in the Caspian Sea region.

The group, which was eliminated during a special operation, was "loyal to a number of terrorist organisations operating in foreign countries and had been planning to carry out terrorist acts in Azerbaijan," the security service said in a statement.

One suspect was arrested.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Christian Lowe)