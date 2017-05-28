BA hopes to resume most flights from London after weekend chaos

LONDON: British Airways said it hopes to resume most flights out of London's major airports on Sunday (May 28) after a computer systems failure caused chaos for thousands of passengers on a busy holiday weekend.

Problems continued at London's Heathrow, with flights cancelled early Sunday as the airline battled to contain the "knock-on disruption" to schedules, with aircraft and crews out of position around the world.

"At this stage we are aiming to operate a near-normal schedule of flights from Gatwick and the majority of our Heathrow services," it said in a statement.

Around 30 flights were cancelled from Heathrow on Sunday morning, including services to Manchester, Aberdeen, Dublin and Bucharest while other flights to Berlin, Istanbul, Vienna and Copenhagen were operating with delays. One flight from Gatwick was cancelled.

Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of BA flights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The airline advised passengers not to come to the two airports unless they have confirmed bookings, with disruption expected throughout the holiday weekend.

BA cancelled all its flights out of Heathrow and Gatwick on Saturday after the IT failure, which shut down all of the carrier's check-in and operational systems and affected call centres and its website.

However, it did not appear to be a cyberattack, according to a video statement by chairman and chief executive Alex Cruz.

Britain is still recovering from a ransomware attack that crippled crucial infrastructure earlier this month.

"We believe the root cause was a power supply issue," said Cruz, adding that IT teams were working "tirelessly" to fix the problems.

Full refunds will be given to customers who decide they no longer wish to travel, Cruz said.

The outage came on a busy weekend in Britain, where Monday is a public holiday and many schoolchildren are beginning their half-term break.

An AFP photographer at Heathrow's Terminal 5 on Saturday said many travellers were waiting outside the departure area with their luggage in "chaotic" scenes.

They were not being allowed inside the terminal for health and safety reasons, prompting some of them to leave in taxis.

"None of your staff know what the heck is going on. Nor do your passengers. Can we have some info please? Chaos here," tweeted Chris Ship, Royal Editor for ITV News, to BA.

Passengers were asked to contact the airline in order to locate their luggage, after many were forced to leave Heathrow without claiming their bags.

The carrier said it was "extremely sorry" for causing inconvenience over the holiday period.

The airline has suffered other IT glitches recently, leading to severe delays for passengers in July and September last year.

While other airlines have been hit by computer problems, the scale and length of BA's computer problems were unusual. Delta Air Lines Inc cancelled hundreds of flights and delayed many others last August after an outage hits its computer systems. Last month, Germany's Lufthansa and Air France suffered a global system outage which briefly prevented them from boarding passengers.

