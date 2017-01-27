Baby dolphin dies after selfie-seeking tourists in Argentina pull it from the sea

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: A baby dolphin has died after it was mobbed by tourists looking to take selfies with it.

According to a report by Argentine daily La Capital, a group of tourists pulled the dolphin from the ocean off the coast of San Bernardo, about 350 kilometres south of Bueno Aires.

A video accompanying the report shows a crowd of people surrounding the dolphin, touching and petting it.

La Capital quoted an observer who said: “They let him die.”

“He was young and came to the shore. They could have returned him to the water - in fact, he was breathing. But everyone started taking photos and touching him. They said he was already dead.”

According to the National Geographic, this is the second time in a year that a young dolphin has died in Argentina due to tourists looking to take selfies.



Last February, a La Plata dolphin was killed on a beach in the resort town of Santa Teresita after it was passed around for pictures.

In its report in February 2016, National Geographic wrote: “Social media has changed the landscape, making exotic animals seem adorable and acceptable, but what you don’t see is the suffering that lies behind the images.”