Baby girl 'teargassed, beaten by Kenyan police' dies - doctor

KISUMU: A six-month-old girl has died in Kenya, her doctor told Reuters on Tuesday, after her parents said she was teargassed and clubbed by police in a security crackdown following last week's disputed elections.

Samantha Pendo had been asleep in her mother's arms when police forced their way into their home and beat her and her parents as they searched for protesters, her parents said. Police have said they are investigating the incident in the western city of Kisumu.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick in Kisumu; writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by Mark Heinrich)