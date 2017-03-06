Bahrain justice ministry seeks to dissolve opposition group

DUBAI: Bahrain's justice ministry filed a lawsuit on Sunday seeking to dissolve a main opposition group on the grounds that it undermined security, state news agency BNA reported.

The secular National Democratic Action Society, or Waad had perpetrated "serious violations targeting the principle of respecting the rule of law, supporting terrorism and sanctioning violence by glorifying people convicted for terrorism cases," the ministry said.

(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Toby Chopra)