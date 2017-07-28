Ballistic missile launched from N Korea detected

WASHINGTON: North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Friday (Jul 28), the Pentagon said, just weeks after Pyongyang tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

"I can confirm that we detected a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said. "We are assessing and will have more information soon."

South Korea's Yonhap news, citing its military, reported that North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile from its northern Jangang province. The military said it landed in the sea off its east coast.

The launch took place at 1441 GMT, Yonhap news said citing the South's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile flew for about 45 minutes and appeared to have landed in the waters of Japan's exclusive economic zone, but that there were no immediate reports of damage, said Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

Suga said the missile launch was unacceptable and in clear violation of United Nations resolutions, and said Japan had protested in the strongest possible terms.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe added that a meeting of the National Security Council would be convened and that Japan would take every necessary step to ensure the safety of its citizens.

