Baltimore police probe body cam footage of officer 'planting drugs'

BALTIMORE: The Baltimore Police Department said on Wednesday (Jul 19) it is investigating body camera footage which appeared to show one of its officers planting drugs at the scene of an arrest in January.

Reports have identified the officer wearing the body camera as Richard Pinheiro.



In the three-minute video, an officer in a bright blue sweatshirt is seen tossing a red can into a pile of trash in a yard next to a house, as two other officers watch on. He then walks out of the yard, appears to switch on his body-worn camera and walks back towards the trash heap.



This initial scene was captured because the camera saves the 30 seconds of footage captured before it is manually switched on, albeit without sound, according to Baltimore police.

The officer is then seen 'combing' the area and in less than a minute, 'finds' the soup can, from which he pulls out a bag of capsules. He then brandishes it in front of the camera.

The other officers in the video have been named as Hovhannes Simonyan and Jamal Brunson.

The Baltimore Sun reported that this incident resulted in the arrest of a man who was detained for five months. After the video was flagged by the public defender's office, prosecutors dropped the case against him, it added.

OFFICER SUSPENDED: POLICE

In a press conference on Wednesday, Baltimore Police commissioner Kevin Davis said authorities have not reached any conclusions about the conduct of the officers involved.

"If evidence was planted, we'll certainly take assertive action," he said, adding that one of the officers has been suspended and the other two placed on non-public contact administrative duty.

At the news conference, the police also shared additional footage recorded from the officers' body cameras at the time of the incident.



“To let that initial video that was released by the public defender's office stand all by its lonesome I think doesn't paint as clear of a picture as we would like to offer to the community right now,” said Davis.



"This is a serious allegation of police misconduct," he added. "There's nothing that deteriorates the trust of any community more than thinking for one second that police officers would plant evidence of crimes on citizens."