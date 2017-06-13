Bangladesh deputy consul general in New York charged with labour trafficking, assault

WASHINGTON: A New York City district attorney said on Monday that Bangladesh's deputy consul general there had been indicted on charges of labour trafficking, assault and forcing a foreign national to work without pay from 2012 to 2016.

In a statement, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown identified the diplomat as Mohammed Shaheldul Islam, who has limited diplomatic immunity and was ordered to surrender his passport. If convicted, Islam faces up to 15 years in prison, the statement said.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)