Barcelona airport security staff call further strikes

BARCELONA: Security workers at Barcelona’s El Prat airport have called for another round of strikes starting on Sept. 8 to demand better working conditions and more staff.

Employees of airport security company Eulen have held a series of short stoppages since early August, resulting in waiting times of several hours during peak tourist season.

After an all day meeting on Sunday, Eulen workers voted unanimously to stop work for two periods of one hour every Friday starting on Sept. 8.

Barcelona El Prat, the second busiest airport in Spain after Madrid's Barajas, is a major hub for international airlines and a destination for tourists visiting Spain's northeastern Mediterranean coast.

Earlier this month, the Spanish government said the Civil Guard would handle security controls at the airport to limit disruptions.

(Reporting by Sam Edwards; editing by Susan Thomas)

