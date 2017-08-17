Barcelona 'terrorist attack': At least 2 killed after van ploughs into crowd

BARCELONA: A van has crashed into dozens of people in Barcelona's city centre, local police said on Thursday (Aug 17).



AFP said police were treating the incident as a "terrorist attack".

There were several injured in a "massive crash", police said on Twitter. Emergency services said people should not go to the area around the city's Placa Catalunya, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.

There has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

A regional government source told AFP at least two people were killed. El Periodico newspaper reported between 20 to 25 people injured, citing police sources.

According to Reuters, the police spokesman did not confirm whether the crash was being treated as a terrorist attack.

Armed policemen arrive in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. (AFP Photo/Josep Lago)

Police said the driver of the van had fled the vehicle on foot and they conducting a search.

Associated Press, citing police, reported that the van, white in colour, had jumped the sidewalk crashing into a crowd of residents and tourists.

El Periodico added that two armed men had entered a bar after the van mowed down several people. It was not immediately clear if they were the drivers of the van. The local newspaper also reported gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market, but did not cite the source of the information.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with all authorities and the priority is to attend to the injured.

The area around the incident on Las Ramblas has been cordoned off by security services. (Photo: AFP/Josep Lago)

One Twitter user said it was "the worst she's ever seen".

Witness Ethan Spibey told Britain's Sky News: "All of sudden it was real chaos. People just started running screaming, there were loud bangs. People just started running into shops, there was a kind of mini-stampede where we were, down one of the alleyways."

He said he had taken refuge with dozens of other people in a nearby church.

"They've locked the doors because I'm not sure whether the person who may have done it has actually been caught, so they've locked the doors and told people just to wait in here."

The area around the incident was cordoned off, with several ambulances and police vehicles on the scene, an AFP correspondent said.

The famous Las Ramblas boulevard is one of Barcelona's busiest streets, normally thronged with tourists and street performers until well into the night.

It was not immediately clear if the van had been deliberately driven into people, but vehicles have been used as weapons in several terror attacks in Europe in recent years.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.