Barcelona 'terrorist attack': One dead, 32 injured after van ploughs into crowd

BARCELONA: At least one person died and 32 others were injured when a driver ploughed a van into pedestrians on one of Barcelona's busiest streets in what police called a "terrorist attack."

There were several injured in a "massive crash", police said on Twitter. Emergency services said people should not go to the area around the city's Placa Catalunya, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.

There has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

Speaking to reporters, regional interior minister Joaquim Forn said the toll could rise. Earlier, an emergency services source told AFP two people had died, and regional Catalan police have said 10 of the 32 injured are in serious condition.

Armed policemen arrive in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. (AFP Photo/Josep Lago)

Police said the driver of the van had fled the vehicle on foot and they are conducting a search. The Associated Press, citing police, reported that a white van had jumped the sidewalk crashing into a crowd of residents and tourists.

"One of the attackers is holed up in a bar," said a police source who added that authorities are looking for two suspects in connection with the attack.

El Periodico earlier reported that two armed men had entered a bar after the van mowed down several people. The local newspaper also reported gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market, but did not cite the source of the information.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with all authorities and the priority is to attend to the injured.

The area around the incident on Las Ramblas has been cordoned off by security services. (Photo: AFP/Josep Lago)

One Twitter user said the aftermath was "the worst she's ever seen".

Witness Ethan Spibey told Britain's Sky News: "All of sudden it was real chaos. People just started running screaming, there were loud bangs. People just started running into shops, there was a kind of mini-stampede where we were, down one of the alleyways."

He said he had taken refuge with dozens of other people in a nearby church.

"They've locked the doors because I'm not sure whether the person who may have done it has actually been caught, so they've locked the doors and told people just to wait in here."

The area around the incident was cordoned off, with several ambulances and police vehicles on the scene, an AFP correspondent said.

The famous Las Ramblas boulevard is one of Barcelona's busiest streets, normally thronged with tourists and street performers until well into the night. The incident took place at the height of the tourist season in Barcelona, which is one of Europe's top travel destinations with at least 11 million visitors a year.

