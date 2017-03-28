Barclays in talks to sell Zimbabwe bank to Malawi's First Merchant Bank

LONDON: Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe to Malawi's First Merchant Bank, First Merchant Bank said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Barclays confirmed the bank is in early discussions with a prospective buyer for its 68 percent stake in the Zimbabwe bank.

Neither party disclosed a value for the prospective deal. Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe has a market capitalisation of US$60 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

(Reporting By Lawrence White)