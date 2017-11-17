Belgian judge postpones decision on arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader - lawyer

A Belgian judge made no ruling on the European arrest warrant issued by Spain for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his former ministers, after a court hearing in Brussels on Friday, his lawyer said.

BRUSSELS: A Belgian judge made no ruling on the European arrest warrant issued by Spain for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his former ministers, after a court hearing in Brussels on Friday, his lawyer said.

While the Belgian prosecutor demanded the arrest warrant to be exercised, the lawyers of Puigdemont and his associates will make their case at a hearing on December 4.

Puigdemont went to Belgium after his government was fired by Madrid for unilaterally declaring Catalonia independent, though he has since stated he might consider a solution that did not involve secession.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)