Belgian police shot at car, call bomb squad to Molenbeek - media

BRUSSELS: Belgian police shot at a vehicle in the Brussels district of Molenbeek and called in a bomb squad after the driver claimed to have explosives on board, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Tuesday.

Belgium's federal prosecutors and local police were not immediately available for comment.

Molenbeek, a poor district with a big Moroccan Muslim population, gained notoriety after an Islamic State cell based there mounted suicide attacks on Paris in November 2015 that killed 130 people. Associates of that group attacked Brussels itself four months later, killing 32 people.

