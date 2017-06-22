Belgium detains four people linked to failed bomb attack

BRUSSELS: Belgian authorities investigating Tuesday's attempted bomb attack on Brussels' Central Station said they had detained four people after a series of house searches in the Belgian capital late on Wednesday.

A judge ordered four house searches in different Brussels districts, including the Molenbeek district where bomber Oussama Zariouh, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The judge will determine on Thursday whether to extend their detention.

