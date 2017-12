Belgium to invest in multi-role tanker plane

BRUSSELS: Belgium will invest 258 million euros (228.56 million pounds) in a air-to-air refuelling plane to expand European defence capacity, the Belgium ministry of defence said on Friday.

The investment will increase the number of European tanker planes to eight from seven and is part of a 2012 project to improve Europe's capacity in this regard.

The project had chosen the Airbus A330-MRTT plane, which apart from refuelling different kinds of fighter aircraft, such as the F-35 and Eurofighter models, can also be used for transporting goods and passengers.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)