Bereaved families jostle rescue workers at Ethiopian landslide site

Bereaved families tussled with rescue workers on Tuesday at the site of an Ethiopian rubbish dump where a landslide killed 65 people this weekend.

  • Posted 14 Mar 2017 17:00
Civilians react as they watch excavators dig into a pile of garbage in search of missing people following a landslide when a mound of trash collapsed on an informal settlement at the Koshe garbage dump in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Excavators work after a landslide at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in this still image taken from a video from March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim recovered out from a pile of garbage following a landslide when a mound of trash collapsed on an informal settlement at the Koshe garbage dump in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
ADDIS ABABA: Bereaved families tussled with rescue workers on Tuesday at the site of an Ethiopian rubbish dump where a landslide killed 65 people this weekend.

Relatives pushed and shoved the handful of emergency workers, angrily accusing them of delays and saying dozens of people were still missing after Saturday's disaster at the Reppi dump in the capital of Addis Ababa.

"Nobody is helping us. We are doing all the digging ourselves. It is shameful," Kaleab Tsegaye, a relative of one victim told Reuters.

- Reuters