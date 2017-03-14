Bereaved families jostle rescue workers at Ethiopian landslide site

ADDIS ABABA: Bereaved families tussled with rescue workers on Tuesday at the site of an Ethiopian rubbish dump where a landslide killed 65 people this weekend.

Relatives pushed and shoved the handful of emergency workers, angrily accusing them of delays and saying dozens of people were still missing after Saturday's disaster at the Reppi dump in the capital of Addis Ababa.

"Nobody is helping us. We are doing all the digging ourselves. It is shameful," Kaleab Tsegaye, a relative of one victim told Reuters.

