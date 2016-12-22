Berlin shopping centre closed due to police deployment: Report
A shopping centre in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin has been closed due to a police deployment and local trains and trams in that area are not running, German newspaper Tagesspiegel said on Twitter.
- Posted 22 Dec 2016 22:08
- Updated 22 Dec 2016 22:11
Tagesspiegel said the reason for the police deployment was unclear. (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)
- Reuters/nc