Best friends of 60 years in Hawaii discover they are biological brothers: Report

HONOLULU, United States: It was a particularly merry Christmas period for two best friends in Hawaii who discovered recently that they are biological brothers and revealed this to family and friends on Saturday (Dec 23), local media reported.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane - who have been friends for 60 years - were both born in Hawaii 15 months apart, local television station KHON2 reported.

Mr Macfarlane never knew his father and Mr Robinson was adopted, KHON2 said, adding that both men turned to the same ancestry website to learn more about their families.

"We started digging into all the matches he started getting," Mr Macfarlane's daughter Cindy Macfarlane-Flores told KHON2.

One of Mr Macfarlane's top DNA matches was someone with the username Robi737, with whom he had several matches in DNA, the station added.

Robi737 turned out to be Mr Robinson.

"As a nickname everybody called him Robi and he flew 737s for Aloha Airlines, he was a pilot,” Ms Macfarlane-Flores said.

The two men eventually learned they shared the same birth mother and revealed this information to their friends and family last Saturday.

“It was an overwhelming experience, it’s still overwhelming. I don’t know how long it’s going to take for me to get over this feeling,” Mr Robinson told KHON2.

“This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having."

The two men told KHON2 they plan to travel and enjoy retirement together.

“It really is a Christmas miracle and we’re just so happy that we found it,” Ms Macfarlane-Flores told the station.