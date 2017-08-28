'Beyond anything experienced': Devastation as Harvey floods Houston

HOUSTON: Catastrophic flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Harvey inundated Houston on Sunday, forcing residents of the fourth most populous US city to flee their homes in boats or hunker down in anticipation of more days of "unprecedented" rainfall.

Harvey came ashore late on Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years and has killed at least three people. The death toll is expected to rise as the storm triggers additional tidal surges and tornadoes, with parts of the region expected to see a year's worth of rainfall in the space of a week.

"The breadth and intensity of this rainfall are beyond anything experienced before. Catastrophic flooding is now underway and expected to continue for days," the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Flood-stranded residents took to social media with desperate pleas to be rescued from their homes. The Twitter account of the sheriff of Harris County, which includes most of Houston, was inundated with rescue requests.

Kathaleen Hervey was among many who turned to Twitter for help, saying a resident she knew needed to be rescued.

"He is trapped and can't get through 911 or any of the emergency numbers, send a boat!!!" she tweeted to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Others shared photos on social media of the devastation left in the storm’s wake. Here are some of the most stunning images:

Perspective of Houston's flooding. This is from Houston TransStar. The top is March of 2016. The bottom is this morning. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/w9RFvE7vLJ — Joey Palacios (@Joeycules) August 27, 2017





Transport trailer flipped over outside of Victoria, TX due to Tropical Storm Force winds Harvey @TheWeatherNetUS pic.twitter.com/EX1XqQwedA — Jaclyn Whittal (@jwhittalTWN) August 26, 2017





#USCG Video: Coast Guard assess the aftermath of damage caused by #HurricaneHarvey during their search and rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/23eSED1ka5 — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) August 27, 2017





The 3900 block of FM 762 (in front of 24 HR fitness) has just collapsed. There is a massive sinkhole in the roadway. AVOID THE AREA! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/BJreUS1D9C — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 27, 2017





This man is a preacher checking for people inside cars at 610 & 288 PC Brian Roberson Jr @KPRC2 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/NJx58ZN8N8 — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) August 27, 2017





The back wall of the Fairfield Inn in Rockport pic.twitter.com/8WfLTIUyea — Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) August 26, 2017

Video shows man biking through extremely flooded streets of Houston, Texas in the wake of Hurricane #Harvey. https://t.co/HOWQQ7Jcnu pic.twitter.com/yPt0bnhN0D — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017



