'Beyond doubt' Manchester has fallen victim to a 'callous' terror attack: Theresa May

LONDON: It is now "beyond doubt" that the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a "callous terrorist attack", British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday (May 23) morning.

At least 22 people were killed, including children, and nearly 60 others injured, after a lone attacker detonated an improvised explosive device near an exit of Manchester Arena where American singer Ariana Grande had been performing.



The time and place of the attack was deliberately chosen to cause "maximum damage", said Mrs May outside 10 Downing Street, adding that the perpetrator had shown "cold calculation" by targeting children.



Many people were being treated for life-threatening injuries, she said.

"This attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenceless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives," said the prime minister after an emergency meeting of the Cobra committee.

She told reporters that police believe they know the identity of the attacker but are not disclosing it for the moment as investigations continue. They're also working to find out if he acted alone or was part of a larger group.

"TERRORISTS WILL NEVER WIN"

Mrs May praised the bravery of emergency services and the acts of kindness from people in Manchester - many residents stepped up to lend a helping hand, offering rooms and phone chargers for those looking for a safe place after the explosion.



"Many paramedics, doctors and nurses have worked valiantly, amid traumatic and terrible scenes to save lives and care for the wounded ... the attempt to divide us met countless acts of kindness that brought people closer together.

"Let us remember those who died, let us celebrate those who helped, safe in the knowledge that the terrorists will never win, and our values, our country and our way of life will always prevail," said the prime minister.

Mrs May said she will be travelling to Manchester later today. She added that the threat level in the country is still "severe", meaning a terrorist attack is still highly likely.