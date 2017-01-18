Biden says Russia is sure to meddle in European elections

DAVOS, Switzerland: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, in his last major speech before leaving office, described Russia on Wednesday as the biggest threat to the international liberal order and said Moscow would try to influence looming elections in Europe as it is accused of doing in the United States.

"Under President Putin, Russia is working with every tool available to them to whittle away at the edges of the European project, test the fault lines of western nations and return to a politics defined by spheres of influence," Biden told the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"With many countries in Europe slated to hold elections this year, we should expect further attempts by Russia to meddle in the democratic process. It will occur again, I promise you. And again the purpose is clear: to collapse the liberal international order," Biden said.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Richard Baum)