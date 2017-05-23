Big French union urges Macron not to be in a rush to push through labour reform

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: The head of France's biggest moderate trade union, CFDT, said on Tuesday he had told President Emmanuel Macron in talks not to try to rush through his labour reform plans this summer.

Laurent Berger told journalists he had urged the newly-elected Macron in talks to "leave enough time for dialogue" with the unions.

"I asked him not to do it hurriedly, to do it without rushing, that the idea should not be to wrap everything up by the end of summer, end of August," he said, adding that this timetable would be impossible to stick to.

