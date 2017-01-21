Blast causes deaths in Syrian camp near Jordan border - monitor

BEIRUT: A bomb blast struck the Rakban refugee camp in Syria near the border with Jordan on Saturday, causing injuries and deaths, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

The camp is home to refugees and to rebel groups that fight both President Bashar al-Assad and the jihadist Islamic State movement, and was targeted by bombings last year.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)