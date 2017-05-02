Blast hits Toronto financial district, may be due to transformer

TORONTO: An explosion rocked Toronto's financial district on Monday (May 1) afternoon, prompting the police to close off a section of the downtown area as heavy smoke billowed out of sewer grates.

Toronto's fire chief told CBC's French-language channel that the blast may have been caused by a power transformer explosion.

Heavy smoke was pouring out of sewer grates at the corner of King and Bay Street, in the heart of the city's financial core, according to a Reuters witness.

A Toronto police spokeswoman said there were no injuries reported and police and fire trucks were on the scene.

The blast occurred at evening rush hour and trains were bypassing King St. subway due to the investigation while streetcars were being diverted from the area.