Blast hits underground train in west London: Reports
LONDON: A blast on a London underground train left some passengers with facial burns, London's Metro newspaper reported on its website on Friday (Sep 15).
Police, fire rescue and ambulance services said they were notified of the incident at Parsons Green station in west London at 8.20am.
The station was closed, as well as an entire section of the District Line where it is located.
A Metro reporter was quoted by the paper as saying that a white container exploded on the train and passengers had suffered facial burns. She said they were "really badly burned" and that their "hair was coming off".
Several Twitter users have also posted pictures of a white bucket smouldering on a train.
Police said they were aware of reports on social media and would release facts regarding the incident once they could be sure of their accuracy.
Richard Aylmer-Hall, 52, a media technology consultant, described "panic" on the train.
"There was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming, lots of screaming," he told the Press Association.
"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said.
"I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews," he said.
BBC correspondent Riz Lateef, who was at the station travelling to work, said there was "panic as people rushed from the train, hearing what appeared to be an explosion.
"People were left with cuts and grazes from trying to flee the scene. There was lots of panic."
Natasha Wills, assistant director of operations at London Ambulance Service said in a statement: "Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries".
She said the ambulance service had sent "multiple resources" to the station, including a hazardous area response team.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.