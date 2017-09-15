Blast hits underground train in west London: Reports

LONDON: A blast on a London underground train left some passengers with facial burns, London's Metro newspaper reported on its website on Friday (Sep 15).

Police, fire rescue and ambulance services said they were notified of the incident at Parsons Green station in west London at 8.20am.

The station was closed, as well as an entire section of the District Line where it is located.

I'm safe - just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station - huge stamped, lots injured. Not sure why - fire/explosion mentioned. pic.twitter.com/zRvRPWOuzA — Emma (@EmmaStevie1) September 15, 2017

A Metro reporter was quoted by the paper as saying that a white container exploded on the train and passengers had suffered facial burns. She said they were "really badly burned" and that their "hair was coming off".

Chard head from the fireball at #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/9yohdYuHBj — Peter Crowley (@cupid5tunt) September 15, 2017





Several Twitter users have also posted pictures of a white bucket smouldering on a train.

Police said they were aware of reports on social media and would release facts regarding the incident once they could be sure of their accuracy.

Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london pic.twitter.com/1yXOsFVAJ1 — Andy Webb (@andyjohnw) September 15, 2017

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

Richard Aylmer-Hall, 52, a media technology consultant, described "panic" on the train.

"There was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming, lots of screaming," he told the Press Association.

Video of what looks like IED (bucket inside Lidl bag) that exploded this morning on London tube train. #ParsonsGreenpic.twitter.com/ymH9bwJSdP — J.N. PAQUET ✒ (@jnpaquet) September 15, 2017





"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said.

"I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews," he said.

BBC correspondent Riz Lateef, who was at the station travelling to work, said there was "panic as people rushed from the train, hearing what appeared to be an explosion.

BREAKING: Several hurt in explosion at London subway station. #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/xZvR8z9DoQ — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 15, 2017

"People were left with cuts and grazes from trying to flee the scene. There was lots of panic."

Natasha Wills, assistant director of operations at London Ambulance Service said in a statement: "Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries".

She said the ambulance service had sent "multiple resources" to the station, including a hazardous area response team.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.