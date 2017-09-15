Blast hits underground train in west London: Reports

LONDON: A blast on a London underground train left some passengers with facial burns, London's Metro newspaper reported on its website on Friday (Sep 15).

Police said they were aware of an incident at Parsons Green station in west London and that officers are in attendance. London Ambulance said paramedics were present.

I'm safe - just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station - huge stamped, lots injured. Not sure why - fire/explosion mentioned. pic.twitter.com/zRvRPWOuzA — Emma (@EmmaStevie1) September 15, 2017

Images posted on Twitter showed a women being attended to by emergency services sitting on a pavement.

One user put up an image purportedly of the inside of the affected train, with the caption: "Work colleague on District Line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded."

Still unclear but very scary - extremely heavy armed police presence now #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/WkodyNsfk0 — Alex Littlefield (@A_Littlefield) September 15, 2017

Police said they were aware of reports on social media and would release facts regarding the incident once they could be sure of their accuracy.

Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london pic.twitter.com/1yXOsFVAJ1 — Andy Webb (@andyjohnw) September 15, 2017

Transport for London said on Twitter that there was no service between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.

