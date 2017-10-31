Blast in Afghan capital causes numerous casualties

KABUL: A blast in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday caused numerous casualties, Reuters witnesses and Afghan officials said.

A Reuters television team saw at least eight people who appeared to have been killed, besides several wounded at the explosion site in the city's Wazir Akbar Khan area.

A public health official said three dead bodies and 10 wounded had been taken to city hospitals.

(Reporting by Akram Walizada, Sayed Hassib, Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)