Blast in Somali capital caused by car bomb - police officer

MOGADISHU: A car bomb went off on a busy street in the Somali capital on Sunday, sending huge cloud of smoke into the sky, a police officer said.

The bomb exploded as the car was driving in the busy Maka al Mukaram road, the police officer told Reuters. "It is a busy area. We do not yet know the figure of casualties," the police officer, Major Hussein Nur, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jane Merriman)