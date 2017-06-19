Blast kills policeman in village of Bahraini Shi'ite cleric - ministry

DUBAI: A blast in the home village of a Shi'ite Muslim spiritual leader in Bahrain has killed one member of the security services and wounded two others, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account on Sunday, blaming "terrorists".

There were no more immediate details on the blast in Diraz village, which is home to Ayatollah Isa Qassim and has been a flashpoint for violence. Five people were killed during a police raid on the village on May 23.

