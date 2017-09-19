Bomb blast hits Syrian town of Qamishli, injuries reported - state TV

BEIRUT: A motorbike exploded in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on Monday, wounding at least four people, Syrian state television reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said a motorbike had exploded but did not immediately report any casualties.

Qamishli is in an area mostly under the control of Kurdish security forces. Bomb blasts, often claimed by Islamic State, have taken place there but have been rare in the last year.

