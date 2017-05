25 May 2017 06:04PM (Updated: 25 May 2017 06:10PM )

LONDON: British army bomb disposal experts and police have arrived at a college in Manchester, police said.

It was not immediately clear what they were responding to.

"Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation."

Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford. pic.twitter.com/ih4PZiu37w — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

