Bomb disposal unit responds to 'incident' in Hulme, Manchester: Police

LONDON: British army bomb disposal experts and police were called in to respond to an "incident" at Linby Street in the Hulme ward of Manchester on Thursday (May 25).

Several roads were closed and a cordon was thrown around the area as police said they were "assessing the situation'.

The incident involved a "possible suspicious package," said the Greater Manchester Police in an update, and the area has now been deemed safe.

UPDATE - This incident has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed. Apologies for any confusion. pic.twitter.com/xdE9jqODeN — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

There had been some confusion over where the incident was. Police said in their first statement that authorities were responding to a call at a college in Trafford, but later clarified in several tweets that they were at Linby Street in Hulme.

Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford. pic.twitter.com/ih4PZiu37w — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

UPDATE - The army attended Linby street in Hulme and not a college in Trafford. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

Britain's threat level was raised to critical - its highest level - after Monday's suicide bombing at Manchester Arena where US pop singer Ariana Grande had been performing. Twenty two people were killed, including children.