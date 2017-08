ANKARA: A bomb placed in a garbage container exploded in Turkey's Izmir province on the Aegean coast on Thursday, wounding several people on a shuttle bus, the private Dogan news agency said.

State-run TRT Haber news channel said the explosion took place at around 8 am (0500 GMT), adding that six people on a shuttle bus were wounded.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)