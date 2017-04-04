Channel NewsAsia

Brazil court postpones case that could unseat Temer

  Posted 04 Apr 2017
Brazil's President Michel Temer is pictured during the Brazil-Sweden Business Council at Bandeirantes Palace in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA: Brazil's top electoral court postponed on Tuesday for five working days a landmark case on illegal campaign funding that could remove President Michel Temer less than a year after he took over from impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) agreed with a request from Rousseff's defence team for more time to study a 1,086-page report calling for the annulment of the 2014 election won by Rousseff and her running mate Temer.

