SAO PAULO: Brazil's government will declare Venezuela's chargé d'affaires persona non-grata, stripping him of his diplomatic status, Brazil's foreign affairs ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move to cease official recognition of Gerardo Antonio Delgado Maldonado follows Venezuela's expulsion of Brazil's diplomatic envoy over the weekend.

